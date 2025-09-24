Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,960,635. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.