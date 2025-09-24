Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 1.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

FNDX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

