Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 1.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FNDX stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.