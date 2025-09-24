Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

