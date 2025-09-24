Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

