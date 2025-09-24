Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5%

SBUX stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

