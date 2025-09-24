TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 29,839 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

