Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.