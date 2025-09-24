RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,121,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after buying an additional 1,067,724 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 514,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

AVEM opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.