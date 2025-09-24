Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.