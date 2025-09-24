IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,358 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

