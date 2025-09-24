IMS Capital Management Invests $1.22 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 229,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.