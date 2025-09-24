StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 227,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 60,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 26.3%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StrikePoint Gold
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom Price Targets Just Reached Above $400 for the First Time
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AutoZone Pulls Into a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rocket Lab’s Bullish Case Remains Intact Despite Recent Offering
Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.