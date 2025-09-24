StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 227,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 60,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 26.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

