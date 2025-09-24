Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,509.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,561.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,246.14. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,060.98 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

