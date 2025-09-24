Ballentine Partners LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.