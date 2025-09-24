S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $496.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup increased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

