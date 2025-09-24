Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CMI opened at $423.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $432.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.