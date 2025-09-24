Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IWM opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

