Traction Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Traction Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $467.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.98 and its 200 day moving average is $429.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

