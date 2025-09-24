925 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

LLY opened at $747.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $736.98 and its 200-day moving average is $768.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.