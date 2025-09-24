World Equity Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

