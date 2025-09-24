Bfsg LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $739.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $748.75.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

