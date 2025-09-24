13,710 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $70,850,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $7,011,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

INTC opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

