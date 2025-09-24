Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,263 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $102,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT opened at $717.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.76 and a 200-day moving average of $656.13. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $362.31 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

