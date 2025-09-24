Vestment Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Vestment Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SCHM stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
