Verum Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

