Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 10,036 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

