Retireful LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Retireful LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 1.0% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.