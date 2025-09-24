iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
