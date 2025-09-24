American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.