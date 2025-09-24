Maseco LLP Acquires Shares of 9,376 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.