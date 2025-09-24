Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

