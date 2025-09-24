Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $51,270,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

