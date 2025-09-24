Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,965 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average of $250.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.