W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $974.99 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,001.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

