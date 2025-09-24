Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.25 and a 200 day moving average of $418.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

