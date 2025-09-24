Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.