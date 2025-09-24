Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

