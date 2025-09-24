Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OXY opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

