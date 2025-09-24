PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after buying an additional 271,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $213,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,403,000 after buying an additional 276,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,654,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5%

PHM opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.