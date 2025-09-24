Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

