Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3786.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Newmont's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

