Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3786.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NEM opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
