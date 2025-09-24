Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

