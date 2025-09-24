Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

