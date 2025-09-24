Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $3,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 416,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,037,348. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.47.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1,374.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,677,000 after purchasing an additional 840,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,091,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.