Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $3,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 416,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,037,348. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carvana Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.47.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
