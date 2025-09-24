Insider Buying: Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Insider Acquires A$10,560.00 in Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lucas acquired 120,000 shares of Metro Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$10,560.00.
Metro Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.
About Metro Mining
