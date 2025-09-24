Insider Buying: Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Insider Acquires A$10,560.00 in Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lucas acquired 120,000 shares of Metro Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$10,560.00.

Metro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.

About Metro Mining

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in China. It explores for bauxite. The company's flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property that covers an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located on Western Cape York. The company was formerly known as MetroCoal Limited and changed its name to Metro Mining Limited in December 2014.

