Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,837.80. Following the sale, the director owned 53,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,864.60. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, September 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $1,304,583.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,330,337.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05.

On Monday, September 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.