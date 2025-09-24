Owen Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares of REA Group (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$231.73, for a total value of A$695,202.00.

Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REA Group alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$229.12, for a total value of A$458,232.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Owen Wilson sold 8,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$230.47, for a total value of A$1,843,720.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Owen Wilson sold 2,839 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$260.56, for a total value of A$739,735.52.

On Monday, August 18th, Owen Wilson purchased 14,998 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$261.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,920,777.16.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Owen Wilson sold 7,283 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.10, for a total value of A$1,806,883.17.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Owen Wilson sold 2,717 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$248.24, for a total value of A$674,462.65.

On Friday, August 15th, Owen Wilson sold 4,998 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$251.15, for a total value of A$1,255,242.70.

REA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REA Group Increases Dividend

About REA Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

(Get Free Report)

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.