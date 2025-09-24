iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

