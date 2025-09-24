Farmers Trust Co. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.30.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $943.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.98. The stock has a market cap of $418.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $867.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

