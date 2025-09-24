Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 20,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,580.02. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 19th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 400 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $7,392.00.
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.68. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
